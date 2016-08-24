 Fewer runners in this year’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon – The Post

Fewer runners in this year’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon

Records shattered on the course, but numbers lower than expected

William Nyarondia Morwabe broke the tape in first (photos: Hasse Ferrold)
May 14th, 2018 11:29 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Runners in yesterday’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon enjoyed excellent weather as they made their way through the streets of the capital. They may also have had a bit more elbow room as there were 1,000 fewer runners than expected taking part in the event.

“There are fewer runners than last year,” Dorte Vibjerg, the head of Sparta Athletics and Motion, the outfit behind the race, told DR Nyheder.  “But we are happy with the turnout.”

Just over 9,000 runners took part in this year’s race.

Danes would rather roam
Vibjerg said that the Copenhagen Marathon peaked in 2010 when 12,000 runners were on the course, and it has maintained a fairly stable 10,000 participants per year since then.

Part of the problem is that Danes seem to prefer heading to more prestigious races like the London and Berlin marathons rather than running at home.

“We need Danish runners to understand that Copenhagen’s marathon is a marathon of international quality,” said Vibjerg.

Record-breaking
William Nyarondia Morwabe finished first in the 2108 Copenhagen Marathon. His time of 2:11.16 trimmed nearly a full minute off the course record. His previous personal best had been 2:16.00.

Ethiopian Abraham Girma was runner-up in 2:11.30 while Paul Waveru Chege from Kenya finished third.

READ MORE: Strongest field in race history prepares for Sunday’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon.

Shasho Inmersu of Ethiopia (below) was the first woman finisher at 2:32.18.

The Telenor Copenhagen Marathon will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

Related News



Latest News

News
Denmark facing a nail-biter at ice hockey championships tomorrow
Local
Flexible working hours increase employee satisfaction in Copenhagen
Denmark
HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site
Denmark
Paying off! More Danish babies being born via donated eggs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved