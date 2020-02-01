Record low number of teenage mothers in Denmark

According to new figures from national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistisk, never before are there so few teenage moms in Denmark.

The figures showed that 409 teenagers aged 15-19 became mothers in 2018, which is well down from the 4,708 who did so in 1973, when registration began.

Teen mothers in Denmark are also getting older.

In 1973, 48 percent of teen mothers had turned 19, a share that had increased to 59 percent in 2018. The ratio of mothers who were at most 17 had also dropped from 23 to 11 percent.

READ ALSO: Harder for teenagers to get pregnant than young women – study

Lollands lead the way

Over the past decade, the areas in Denmark with the highest rates of teenage mothers were west and south Zealand and Lolland/Falster.

Lolland Municipality had the highest rate of births to teen moms per 1,000 women at 6.9, followed by Kalundborg (6.0), Halsnæs (5.5), Slagelse (5.3), Vordingborg (5.2), Odsherred (5.1) and Guldborgsund (5.0).

Conversely, the rate was much lower in municipalities located near the Copenhagen area. In Frederiksberg, the rate was at 0.4, followed by Gentofte and Dragør (both 0.5). In Copenhagen, the rate was under 3.0.