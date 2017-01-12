 Finally, Experimentarium reopens to much excitement – The Post

Finally, Experimentarium reopens to much excitement

World-class science hotspot, one of Copenhagen’s favourite tourism destinations, returns to the fore

Four floors of science fun (photo: Experimentarium)
January 26th, 2017 12:23 pm| by Christian W
Following three years of renovation – including a raging fire – Copenhagen’s child-friendly science and tech hot spot Experimentarium has finally opened its doors again in Tuborg Havn in Hellerup.

Crown Prince Frederik was among the dignitaries who took part in the official opening ceremony yesterday, and as of today, the long-time city favourite is open to the public.



The new building offers up twice the exhibition space as the old Experimentarium. It has 16 areas that explore the realm of science and tech, including the Bubblearium, The Idea Company, House of Inventions and Interactive Film Theatre.

“We provide families, schools classes and science-lovers in general, across all ages, with high-quality science exhibitions, where you’re allowed to touch and play and experience science in an innovative, new way,” Experimentarium writes.

READ MORE: Experimentarium’s new home: on paper and water

Family favourite
The massive 11,500 sqm building is spread across four floors. It also includes the world’s first interactive cinema equipped with motion sensors, a roof terrace for open-air activities, and exhibitions for children and adults alike.

Experimentarium has long been a public favourite, attracting over 8 million visitors since opening in 1991.

Read more about the 16 new experiences here (in English) and check out the video below.

