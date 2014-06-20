Advertise with us Subscribe with us

Fines levied in Danish media snooping case

Long-running case ends as Se & Hor owners and executives hit hard

Even Princess Mary was tracked (photo: VisitDenmark) Even Princess Mary was tracked (photo: VisitDenmark)
August 26th, 2016 9:12 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Aller Media, the owner of Danish gossip magazine Se & Hor, was fined 10 million kroner – and the magazine’s former managing editor, Kim Bretov, and former news editor, Lise Bondesen, were each given suspended jail sentences –on Thursday for illegally buying the credit card information of celebrities.

In one especially notorious case, the information was used by the magazine to follow Prince Joachim on his ‘secret’ honeymoon to Canada

“We went over the line. I regret this,” Bondesen told TV2 News.



The queen buys her smokes where?
Bretov and Bondesen were accused of paying someone at a credit card payment firm to leak information about the whereabouts and spending habits of over 100 well-know Danes between 2008 and 2012, including the movements of politicians, members of the Royal Family and other celebrities.

Related Posts


Latest News

The briquette machine has great potential (photo: C F Nielsen)
Danish company fuelling a cleaner future in Uganda
Still allowed in Faxe (photo: iStock)
Danish burka ban proposal fails … barely
The police are on the case (photo: Funen Police)
More rocks being thrown from motorway bridges
Spend a day by the water (photo: iStock)
Head on down and harbour no regrets!
He's not there (photo: NBC)
Important safety tip for Danish late-summer bathers: Don’t drown
Even Princess Mary was tracked (photo: VisitDenmark)
Fines levied in Danish media snooping case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved