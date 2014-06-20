Aller Media, the owner of Danish gossip magazine Se & Hor, was fined 10 million kroner – and the magazine’s former managing editor, Kim Bretov, and former news editor, Lise Bondesen, were each given suspended jail sentences –on Thursday for illegally buying the credit card information of celebrities.

In one especially notorious case, the information was used by the magazine to follow Prince Joachim on his ‘secret’ honeymoon to Canada

“We went over the line. I regret this,” Bondesen told TV2 News.