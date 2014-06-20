Aller Media, the owner of Danish gossip magazine Se & Hor, was fined 10 million kroner – and the magazine’s former managing editor, Kim Bretov, and former news editor, Lise Bondesen, were each given suspended jail sentences –on Thursday for illegally buying the credit card information of celebrities.
In one especially notorious case, the information was used by the magazine to follow Prince Joachim on his ‘secret’ honeymoon to Canada
“We went over the line. I regret this,” Bondesen told TV2 News.
The queen buys her smokes where?
Bretov and Bondesen were accused of paying someone at a credit card payment firm to leak information about the whereabouts and spending habits of over 100 well-know Danes between 2008 and 2012, including the movements of politicians, members of the Royal Family and other celebrities.