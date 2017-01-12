Fingerprint errors found in over 200,000 Danish passports

Some 228,000 Danes might need new passports as it has been discovered that there are fingerprint errors in passports issued between 2014 and 2017.

According to the authorities, the issue came to light after a citizen discovered the error by chance in 2017, and the police are now looking into whether all the affected citizens would require new passports.

More precisely, the error relates to the information associated with the fingerprint in the passport – the right hand is saved as the left hand and vice versa.

READ MORE: Danish passport remains among world’s most powerful

No problems expected

In a bid to ensure that no citizens are forced to pay extra for a new passport, the authorities are also in discussions with the distributor of the IT system, Kube Data.

“It’s difficult to imagine that this will give citizens much of a headache. It’s only the state police [Rigspolitiet] that has access to the encryption key to where the error is found, and many affected citizens have probably travelled with their passports without any problems,” Jonathan Jørgensen, the head of Kube Data, told Frederiksborg Amts Avis.

The Danish passport remains one of the most attractive in the world, according to the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, Henley & Partners. The Danish passport gains visa-free access to 187 countries in the world.