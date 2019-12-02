Finntastic! Denmark handed great Euro 2020 group

It was a good day for Danish football when the Euro 2020 draw took place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30.

The alternative Euro 2020 format of the tournament meant that the Danes already knew they were in group with Belgium and Russia, while the fourth seed for Group B still needed to be found.

That turned out to be Finland, and the Nordic battle will be Denmark’s first game at Euro 2020 on June 13 – Finland’s first ever match at a major tournament.

The Danes will then face strong favourites Belgium on June 18, before a showdown looms against the Russians on June 22.

A date in Amsterdam?

Should Denmark progress to the knock-out stage in second place behind Belgium, they will meet the team that finishes second in Group A (Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales) in Amsterdam on June 27. If the Danes beat the odds and finish first, they’ll face one of the best third-placed teams on June 28 in Bilbao.

There is also the possibility of reaching the last-16 by finishing among the four best third-placed teams and if Denmark do that, they’ll face the winners of either Group C, E or F.

England vs Spain in CPH?

As Copenhagen is a host city, the Danes will have home-field advantage in Parken Stadium for all three of its group games. The Danish capital will also host a last-16 match on June 29 – a matchup featuring the second-placed finishers from Groups D (England, Croatia, Czech Republic and a yet-to-qualify Nations League team) and E (Spain, Poland, Sweden and a yet-to-qualify Nations League team).

The biggest talking point following the draw was France, Germany and Portugal being drawn together in Group F, which quickly assumed the label of being the tournament’s ‘Group of Death’.

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 12, when Italy take on Turkey in Rome. See all the groups and fixtures here.