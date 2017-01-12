 Fire rages at state police building in Copenhagen suburb – The Post

Fire rages at state police building in Copenhagen suburb

Firefighters spent all Thursday night putting out the flames

Future home of forensics centre damaged (photo: Politiet)
February 10th, 2017 9:18 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A fire that started in the Copenhagen suburb of Glostrup at buildings that make up part of Rigspolitiet, the state police department, raged all night long before fire services extinguished it this morning.

The police indicated that technicians are now at looking into the cause of the fire, which took place at buildings on Ejby Industrivej.



“There are no indications of arson, but rather possibly something technical or an accident. The technicians will investigate closer this morning,” Peter Grønbek, a duty officer at Copenhagen’s Western Suburb Police, said according to TV2 News.

Forensics staying put
The fire comes just a few short months before Rigspolitiet’s National Forensics Centre was due to move into a new and modernised building in Glostrup.

But that move looks set to be put on ice as the inferno raged through three storeys, causing considerable fire and water damage to the building.

For now, the National Forensics Centre will remain at its headquarters on Slotsherrensvej, Vanløse so the fire will not impact its work.

Related News


Latest News

International
Denmark to co-host international conference on women’s rights
Denmark
Yet another giant water park on the way to Denmark
InOut
Late-February Music: Kisses or no-nos?
InOut
Womble Wang: things that the everyday folks leave behind

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved