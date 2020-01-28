 Update! Dane tests negative for Wuhan virus   - The Post

Update! Dane tests negative for Wuhan virus  

Patient had been held in isolation at Aarhus University Hospital after getting ill following a trip to China 

Has it arrived? (photo: Pixabay)
January 28th, 2020 7:28 pm| by Christian W

The man who was being held in isolation at Aarhus University Hospital and suspected of being infected with the Wuhan virus, has tested negative.

According to the State Serum Institute (SSI), said the man was in the clear following an airway test.

“The Danish Health Authority’s guidelines were adhered to and the case does not change our overall risk evaluation that there is a very small chance that the coronavirus spreads in Denmark,” said Danish Health Authority spokesperson, Søren Brostrøm. 

Original story:

A patient currently being held in an isolation unit at Aarhus University Hospital is the first Dane to be tested for the feared Wuhan coronavirus.  

The individual came down with fever, coughs and symptoms of pneumonia following a return from the Hubei Province of China – the area the virus is believed to have originated from. 

According to the Health Ministry, tests taken from the patient are expected to come back later tonight. 

READ ALSO: China opposed to evacuating Danes from infectious region

Straight into isolation
The patient is being looked after by medical personnel who are trained in treating high-risk illnesses. 

The patient was admitted to the hospital this evening at around 17:00, going from home directly into isolation. 

The news comes just a day after two Swedes in Malmö were suspected of being infected. That turned out to be a false alarm.

Seven of the 18 Danes currently in Hubei want to be evacuated, according to the Foreign Ministry. 

Related News



Latest News

National
Update! Dane tests negative for Wuhan virus  
International
China opposed to evacuating Danes from infectious region
News
Arrivederci Spurs! Christian Eriksen finally signs for Inter Milan
International
China fury over Danish newspaper illustration  

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved