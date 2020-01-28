Update! Dane tests negative for Wuhan virus  

The man who was being held in isolation at Aarhus University Hospital and suspected of being infected with the Wuhan virus, has tested negative.

According to the State Serum Institute (SSI), said the man was in the clear following an airway test.

“The Danish Health Authority’s guidelines were adhered to and the case does not change our overall risk evaluation that there is a very small chance that the coronavirus spreads in Denmark,” said Danish Health Authority spokesperson, Søren Brostrøm.

Original story:

A patient currently being held in an isolation unit at Aarhus University Hospital is the first Dane to be tested for the feared Wuhan coronavirus.

The individual came down with fever, coughs and symptoms of pneumonia following a return from the Hubei Province of China – the area the virus is believed to have originated from.

According to the Health Ministry, tests taken from the patient are expected to come back later tonight.

Straight into isolation

The patient is being looked after by medical personnel who are trained in treating high-risk illnesses.

The patient was admitted to the hospital this evening at around 17:00, going from home directly into isolation.

The news comes just a day after two Swedes in Malmö were suspected of being infected. That turned out to be a false alarm.

Seven of the 18 Danes currently in Hubei want to be evacuated, according to the Foreign Ministry.