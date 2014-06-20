Contact us Advertise with us

First Dane ever selected for NHL All-Star team

Frans Nielsen makes history … again

Dane Frans Nielsen will play in this year’s NHL All Star game (photo: Benj05 )
January 11th, 2017 12:39 pm| by Ray W
Danish hockey star Frans Nielsen has become the first Dane ever selected to play in the National Hockey League’s (NHL)  annual All-Star game.

Nielsen, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings, will join the league’s biggest stars during the All-Star weekend on January 28 and 29.

Ice and groundbreaking player
Since his US debut a decade ago with the New York Islanders, Nielsen has become one of the league’s premier players. The all-star nod to play for the Atlantic Division is another in a clutch of major awards for Nielsen, who started his ice hockey career in Herning.



Since becoming the first Dane ever to debut in the NHL in 2007, Nielsen has played in over 600 matches.

