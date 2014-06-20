Danish hockey star Frans Nielsen has become the first Dane ever selected to play in the National Hockey League’s (NHL) annual All-Star game.

Nielsen, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings, will join the league’s biggest stars during the All-Star weekend on January 28 and 29.

Ice and groundbreaking player

Since his US debut a decade ago with the New York Islanders, Nielsen has become one of the league’s premier players. The all-star nod to play for the Atlantic Division is another in a clutch of major awards for Nielsen, who started his ice hockey career in Herning.