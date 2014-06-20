Contact us Advertise with us

First he fought Islamic State in Iraq, and now he’s fighting the Danish police in court

32-year-old man suing the authorities for taking his passport

A Dane who fought IS now has to fight for his passport (photo: iStock) A Dane who fought IS now has to fight for his passport (photo: iStock)
September 21st, 2016 7:52 am| by Ray W
A 32-year-old Danish man who fought together with the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) is now battling police in a southern Jutland courtroom to get his passport back.

Police took the man’s passport five weeks ago under the new passport law that gives them the authority to revoke the passport of any Danish national who the authorities believe has or will participate in armed conflicts abroad. The Passport Act was adopted on 1 March 2015.

A common enemy
The man’s lawyer, Erbil Kaya, said the case was the first of its kind in Denmark in which a civilian has exclusively fought on the side of the alliance.



“He has battled with the alliance against our common enemy, the Islamic State,” Kaya told Politiken. “He should not be made out to be a criminal, so we are taking the case to court.”

READ MORE: At least 135 Danes have left the country for Syria and Iraq

‘Martin’, who prefers not to reveal his real name, said that during his time in Iraq he fought only with Kurdish soldiers that Denmark helped to train, which were part of the coalition battling IS.

