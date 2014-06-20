A 32-year-old Danish man who fought together with the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) is now battling police in a southern Jutland courtroom to get his passport back.
Police took the man’s passport five weeks ago under the new passport law that gives them the authority to revoke the passport of any Danish national who the authorities believe has or will participate in armed conflicts abroad. The Passport Act was adopted on 1 March 2015.
A common enemy
The man’s lawyer, Erbil Kaya, said the case was the first of its kind in Denmark in which a civilian has exclusively fought on the side of the alliance.
“He has battled with the alliance against our common enemy, the Islamic State,” Kaya told Politiken. “He should not be made out to be a criminal, so we are taking the case to court.”
‘Martin’, who prefers not to reveal his real name, said that during his time in Iraq he fought only with Kurdish soldiers that Denmark helped to train, which were part of the coalition battling IS.