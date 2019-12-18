Fitness World sold for boatload

British fitness chain PureGym has paid 3.1 billion kroner to acquire its Danish counterpart Fitness World, reports Børsen.

With 1.7 million members and more than 500 gyms, PureGym is the second largest gym chain in Europe. Fitness World, in contrast, has over 230 gyms and more than 600,000 members in Denmark, Poland and Switzerland.

The founder of Fitness World, Danish billionaire Henrik Rossing, and his wife, Sophie Caroline Bensimon Rossing, will reportedly pocket between 300 and 400 million kroner after selling an approximate stake of 15-20 percent as part of the deal.

The Lego family’s holding company, Kirkbi, has also cashed in.

Quite the billionaire

In 2015 Rossing sold his majority stake in the fitness chain to the Norwegian equity fund FSN – after which he was hailed a billionaire.

Rossing recently bought the North Zealand Gurrehus Castle for 49.8 million kroner.

And in 2012, the couple acquired the Bella Vista villa on Hambros Allé in Hellerup from the ex-boxer Hans Henrik Palm for 50 million kroner.