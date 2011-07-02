Five arrested for Emdrup shooting

Police have made five arrests in connection with a shooting incident in Emdrup in October in which a 21-year-old man was killed, and an innocent bystander was injured, DR Nyheder reports.
After the shooting, TV2 reported that the police were working on a theory that the incident was gang-related and possibly a reprisal for a shooting that had taken place earlier in Copenhagen’s north west quarter.
Kiosk killing
The 21-year-old appears to have been the intended target and having been hit, was pursued into a nearby kiosk by the gunman, who then tried to shoot him at close range. Inexplicably, the gun jammed, but the man later died from his injuries.
Four of the five men arrested have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder at Frederiksberg court.
The police are still deciding whether to charge the fifth man.