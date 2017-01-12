Five charged with attempted murder after fatal shooting north of Copenhagen

Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with a fight at around 18:00 on Saturday in the north Zealand town of Rungsted in which a 20-year-old man from Nivå was killed and four other people badly injured.

All four injured parties – a mix between gunshot and stab wounds and signs of being hit by a car respectively – are now all out of danger after receiving medical treatment.

The battle took place on Rungsted Strandvej in one of the more exclusive towns up the north coast of Zealand.

Police have been rather cagey when it comes to releasing precise details, but it is thought the killing was gang-related.

Intent to murder

So far, five men have been charged with attempted murder. Two of them have been remanded in custody for four weeks, and the other three are to remain in custody for three days while the court in Hillerød decides whether they should be held longer.

“The five are accused of murder and attempted murder because it is believed they were in agreement with the intention to kill,” said TV2 reporter Anders Lindemann.

Police are still searching for other persons believed to have been involved. A gun was found at the scene and is not being analysed to see if it is connected to Saturday’s incident.

Investigators are working on a gang connection. “These are people we know. We think they are connected to a criminal network that comes from the area within the north Zealand police district,” said chief inspector Jens-Christian Bülow.

According to their lawyers, the five are pleading not guilty.