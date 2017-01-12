 Five stabbed at Islands Brygge – The Post

Five stabbed at Islands Brygge

Things got out of hand between a group of young men the night between Sunday and Monday

Apparently it’s not only harbour bathing that takes place on Amager’s mondaine Islands Brygge (photo: Jacob Friis Sandberg)
June 11th, 2019 9:15 am| by Stephen Gadd

Police are keeping their cards very close to their chest regarding an incident in the early hours of Monday morning in which a fight broke out amongst a group of youths.

The fight took place at Islands Brygge, just across the bridge from Copenhagen to Amager.

The upshot was five people suffering stab wounds and being taken to hospital, reports DR Nyheder.

All are out of danger with two subsequently being discharged whilst three were still being treated yesterday. The five youths are all aged 17 to 21.

No obvious gang connection
Torben Madsen, the leader of the investigation, would not comment on the number of people involved in the incident or on any of the other circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The police don’t think the stabbings are gang-related.

