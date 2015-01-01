 Flattered by Battersea inclusion: Mother’s pizzas heading for London – The Post

Flattered by Battersea inclusion: Mother’s pizzas heading for London

Danish restaurant to become part of the re-designed Battersea Power Station

The new-look Battersea Power Station (photo: Battersea Power Station Development Company)
February 28th, 2017 3:40 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish restaurant Mother, located in Copenhagen’s Meatpacking District in Vesterbro, has unveiled plans to open a new restaurant in London.

The restaurant will be the only international name among a host of UK companies – including Wright Brothers, D&D, Bens Canteen and Pedler – that will be part of the redevelopment of one of London’s most iconic landmarks, the Battersea Power Station.



Mother restaurant will be located in the railway tunnel that connects Chelsea with Battersea, known as Circus West Village – the first leg of the redevelopment project that is expected to open as early as June 2017.

The restaurant, which last year introduced a new/old technique to prepare its sourdough pizzas using purified seawater, will include indoor and outdoor areas and have a capacity of 170-200 guests.

READ MORE: Danish restaurant turning to Neptune to improve its pizza dough

Energy colossus 
The redesign of the Battersea Power Station – originally built in the early 1930s to meet the UK’s growing energy needs – will be undertaken by the renowned architects Foster + Partners and Gehry Partners.

It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who was also behind what is now the Tate Modern and was the man who brought the legendary red telephone box to London. It was decommissioned in 1983.

Fans of the classic rock bank Pink Floyd may recognise the building from the cover of their 1977 album ‘Animals’.

(photo: Pink Floyd)

Related News


Latest News

Culture
Flattered by Battersea inclusion: Mother’s pizzas heading for London
National
Young Danes buying illegal chewing tobacco online
Local
Danish prison more expensive than luxury hotel
Local
Denmark’s Loch Ness Monster: the mystery of declining bicycle thefts

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved