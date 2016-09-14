Contact us Advertise with us

Fleet of warships descend upon Copenhagen

36 naval ships from 13 different nations to dock in the city harbour

Navy ships from 13 nations docking in Copenhagen (photo: Danish Navy)
September 1st, 2016 3:11 pm| by Christian W
Ahoy there navy nuts and ship enthusiasts!

Ahead of a massive international naval exercise operation in the Baltic Sea, dubbed ‘Northern Coasts’, some 36 warships from 13 different nations will be docked in Copenhagen over the next four days.

Some of the ships will be open to the public over the weekend, while other parts of the harbour will be sealed off with a yellow fence.



“It will be possible to visit some of the ships on Saturday 3 September and Sunday 4 September between 13:00 and 16:00,” the Danish Navy said.

“There will be a possibility to board the Danish frigate HMDS Niels Juel, which will function as a flag ship for the leadership of the Northern Coasts exercise operation.”

READ MORE: Denmark participating for the first time in the world’s largest naval exercise

Frigging awesome
Other ships also accessible to the public include the German frigate FGS Schleswig-Holstein, the German corvette FGS Ludwigshafen Am Rhein, the Spanish frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez and the Portuguese frigate NRP Alvares Cabral.

The ships open to the public will be anchored either at the end of Nyhavn by the Royal Danish Playhouse or on Langelinie.

Visitors to the ships can expect to have their pockets checked and the tours are unfortunately not accessible for baby carriages and wheelchairs.

The Northern Coasts exercise operation is scheduled to take place over the next 14 days.

The harbour area will be under heavy guard (photo: Danish Navy)
Parts of the harbour area will be off limits (photo: Danish Navy)

