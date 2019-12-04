Floating bins to clean popular Copenhagen canal

At the end of last month, the popular Nyhavn canal area on the Copenhagen waterfront received a helping hand in keeping its waters clean from microplastic, cigarette butts and other rubbish.

Two new floating bins, named Seabins, were positioned into the canal by city authority By & Havn, in collaboration with the WWF and canal tour boat operator, Stromma.

Already known for having some of the cleanest city harbour water in the world, Copenhagen will be further buoyed by the Seabins, which sucks litter into a catch bag using a submersible water pump that has a capacity of 25,000 liters per hour.

They totally suck … microplastic

The Seabins have an ‘oil pad’, so when the water is pumped out again, even tiny plastic microfibers as small as 2 mm are captured. See how they work in the video below.

In total, one Seabin are expected to collect around 1.825 tonnes of waste every year. They can hold 1.5 kilos and the city expects to empty them about 3-7 times weekly.

The most commonly caught objects by Seabins are cigarettes butts (29 percent of all rubbish caught), plastic fragments (28 percent), food wrappers (26 percent), foam particles (5 percent), bottle caps (4 percent), straws and stirrers (2 percent), and finally cans and plastic bags (1 percent).