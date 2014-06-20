It’s well documented how British broadsheet newspapers like the Guardian and Telegraph are massive Danophiles, but the same can’t be said of media digest magazine The Week UK.

If you based your knowledge of the continent on its ‘Europe at a glance’ section on page 5, you’d be forgiven for thinking Denmark didn’t exist. Rarely does anything happen here that’s thought worthy of its attention.

Done to death

But in the current issue (see above), not only is there a whole ‘Talking points’ section dedicated to Denmark, but also a snippet mention on the frontpage.

“Fantastic!” we hear you murmur. Finally, some recognition that windfarms might be an eyesore worth tolerating. Or something about generous welfare.

No, the subject in question is, for the umpteenth time, “the Danish recipe for happiness” and hygge. Aaargh! Will this topic ever be done to death enough?

Hygge reading

Well, apparently not, as over the last week every British broadsheet has jumped aboard the jolly hygge express to celebrate the launch of a multitude of books on the topic.

Their comment sections have accordingly been swamped by readers of British newspapers complaining about the number of hygge stories – in such volumes that the editorial boards have already commissioned their next story on the subject.

Most liveable city

In other news involving the flogging of dead horses, the architecture and design magazine Metropolis has named Copenhagen as the most liveable city in the world.

The magazine conducted in-depth research and comparative analysis in four key areas: housing, transportation, sustainability and culture.

Its report heavily lauded Copenhagen’s cycling culture and the health benefits of its overall participation rate, commending the addition of recent shortcuts (not always conducive to fitness levels) to the infrastructure, including Cykelslangen and Inderhavnsbroen.

