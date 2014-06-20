Contact us Advertise with us

Flogging the dead horses that are hygge and best city awards

Copenhagen’s the most liveable city in the world, according to Metropolis magazine

Cykelslangen: a reminder that top city lists are a lot like games of snakes and ladders (photo: Jakob Munk) Cykelslangen: a reminder that top city lists are a lot like games of snakes and ladders (photo: Jakob Munk)
September 13th, 2016 2:44 pm| by Ben Hamilton
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It’s well documented how British broadsheet newspapers like the Guardian and Telegraph are massive Danophiles, but the same can’t be said of media digest magazine The Week UK.

If you based your knowledge of the continent on its ‘Europe at a glance’ section on page 5, you’d be forgiven for thinking Denmark didn’t exist. Rarely does anything happen here that’s thought worthy of its attention.

latest_issue



READ MORE: Hygge is ‘the link’ to Danish happiness, claims new book out today

Done to death
But in the current issue (see above), not only is there a whole ‘Talking points’ section dedicated to Denmark, but also a snippet mention on the frontpage.

“Fantastic!” we hear you murmur. Finally, some recognition that windfarms might be an eyesore worth tolerating. Or something about generous welfare.

No, the subject in question is, for the umpteenth time, “the Danish recipe for happiness” and hygge. Aaargh! Will this topic ever be done to death enough?

Hygge reading
Well, apparently not, as over the last week every British broadsheet has jumped aboard the jolly hygge express to celebrate the launch of a multitude of books on the topic.

Their comment sections have accordingly been swamped by readers of British newspapers complaining about the number of hygge stories – in such volumes that the editorial boards have already commissioned their next story on the subject.

Most liveable city
In other news involving the flogging of dead horses, the architecture and design magazine Metropolis has named Copenhagen as the most liveable city in the world.

READ MORE: Inside this month: The month when Denmark’s trivial lifestyle divider comes into play

The magazine conducted in-depth research and comparative analysis in four key areas: housing, transportation, sustainability and culture.

READ MORE: Copenhagen receives international acclaim for creating good urban spaces

Its report heavily lauded Copenhagen’s cycling culture and the health benefits of its overall participation rate, commending the addition of recent shortcuts (not always conducive to fitness levels) to the infrastructure, including Cykelslangen and Inderhavnsbroen.

READ MORE: Tourists and citizens flocking across new city bridge

Top 10 most liveable cities in the world


Copenhagen
Berlin
Helsinki
Singapore
Vienna
Tokyo
Oslo
Melbourne
Toronto
10 Portland

Related Posts


Latest News

Cykelslangen: a reminder that top city lists are a lot like games of snakes and ladders (photo: Jakob Munk)
Flogging the dead horses that are hygge and best city awards
Hey! I like that one! Let's rip it! (photo: Michael Sheehan)
New pirating technique threatens already beleaguered music industry
The power loss affected households in central Copenhagen (photo: Google Maps)
Eight hundred households in Copenhagen without power
They arrived for sun, sand and sex and instead got starvation, sickos and shit in the pool (photo: iStock)
Danish families furious about holidays in hell
The departure centre Kærshovedgård in central Jutland will soon accommodate not only rejected asylum-seekers, but also immigrant criminals and tolerated individuals (photo: Google Maps)
New austerity measures for ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers in Denmark ‘violate’ human rights
The Dankort's papa is about to go public (photo: Nielsmo)
Danish digital payment company Nets could be valued as high as 32 billion kroner at IPO

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved