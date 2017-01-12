 Fog lifting in Denmark just in time for the weekend – The Post

Fog lifting in Denmark just in time for the weekend

Some places could get as warm as 9 degrees by Sunday

The sun will burn off the fog this weekend (photo: Sharon Apted)
February 17th, 2017 9:27 am| by Ray W
The weekend weather in Denmark is looking surprisingly warm for this time of year.

There will be plenty of sunshine for the final days of the winter holidays – some areas could be as warm as 9 degrees.



Friday will start off foggy and misty in most parts of the country, but as the fog lifts, temperatures will warm up to between 4 and 6 degrees, with the best chances of sunshine today being in northern and western Jutland.

A sunny Sunday
On Saturday, the weather will  be much like Friday’s, starting off with fog and mist in the morning and clearing up later in the day.

There could be a bit of rain in southeastern Denmark on Sunday, but as things clear up temperatures could reach as high as 9 degrees.

