Fog lifting in Denmark just in time for the weekend

The weekend weather in Denmark is looking surprisingly warm for this time of year.
There will be plenty of sunshine for the final days of the winter holidays – some areas could be as warm as 9 degrees.
Friday will start off foggy and misty in most parts of the country, but as the fog lifts, temperatures will warm up to between 4 and 6 degrees, with the best chances of sunshine today being in northern and western Jutland.
A sunny Sunday
On Saturday, the weather will be much like Friday’s, starting off with fog and mist in the morning and clearing up later in the day.
There could be a bit of rain in southeastern Denmark on Sunday, but as things clear up temperatures could reach as high as 9 degrees.