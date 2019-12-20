 Foreign fighter stripped of Danish citizenship sues immigration minister - The Post

Foreign fighter stripped of Danish citizenship sues immigration minister

Lawyer claims that Mattias Tesfaye’s decision violates the Danish Constitution

A just decision, or a breach of human rights? (photo: Department of Defence)
December 20th, 2019 2:32 pm| by Christian W

A 25-year-old dual citizen who was one of three foreign fighters stripped of their Danish citizenship last month has decided to sue immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye.

The man’s lawyer confirmed the lawsuit, contending that Tesfaye’s decision violates article 3 of the Danish Constitution.

In this case, the man was also a Turkish citizen, had already been summoned by the Danish police for terrorism, and there was an arrest warrant out for him.

READ ALSO: Islamic State fighters stripped of Danish citizenship

Contrary to international conventions
The new law allows Danes with dual citizenships who have exhibited behaviour contrary to Denmark’s vital interests, including fighting for Islamic State, to be stripped of their Danish citizenship.

“Firstly, I do not at all think that he is covered by scope for this because a criminal case has been opened against him. So, I think that’s the track it has to run on,” Mette Grith Stage, the man’s lawyer, told DR Nyheder.

The lawyer also stated that Tesfaye’s decision contravenes several international conventions, such as articles 6, 7 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which involves the right to a fair trial.

Related News



Latest News

International
Foreign fighter stripped of Danish citizenship sues immigration minister
Culture
Tivoli restaurants confirm opening plans for Christmas Eve
National
Danish News Round-Up: Grandmother arrested after infants found abandoned
National
Science & Nature Round-Up: 5,700-year-old chewing gum reveals DNA of ancient Danish female

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved