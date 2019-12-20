Foreign fighter stripped of Danish citizenship sues immigration minister

A 25-year-old dual citizen who was one of three foreign fighters stripped of their Danish citizenship last month has decided to sue immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye.

The man’s lawyer confirmed the lawsuit, contending that Tesfaye’s decision violates article 3 of the Danish Constitution.

In this case, the man was also a Turkish citizen, had already been summoned by the Danish police for terrorism, and there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Contrary to international conventions

The new law allows Danes with dual citizenships who have exhibited behaviour contrary to Denmark’s vital interests, including fighting for Islamic State, to be stripped of their Danish citizenship.

“Firstly, I do not at all think that he is covered by scope for this because a criminal case has been opened against him. So, I think that’s the track it has to run on,” Mette Grith Stage, the man’s lawyer, told DR Nyheder.

The lawyer also stated that Tesfaye’s decision contravenes several international conventions, such as articles 6, 7 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which involves the right to a fair trial.