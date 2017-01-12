 Foreign minister heading for Russia talks – The Post

Foreign minister heading for Russia talks

Anders Samuelsen to lock horns with Sergey Lavrov over a number of issues

Will the Moscow meeting melt the icy relations? (photo: Pixabay)
February 6th, 2018 8:37 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, will be in Moscow over the next two days to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Samuelsen will broach a number of subjects with Lavrov, including Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Baltic countries and the Baltic Sea.

“I look forward to visiting Moscow. It’s no secret that Denmark and Russia see things differently in a number of areas,” said Samuelsen.

“At the same time, we are also going to talk about the areas where there is room for Danish-Russian co-operation, such as in the Arctic – where Denmark, Russia and the other Arctic states want to retain and strengthen a peaceful and financially-viable development of the region.”

READ MORE: Russian ambassador weighs in on Danish defence spending debate

Better conditions
Samuelsen will also lead a meeting regarding Danish-Russian economic co-operation along with the Russian transport minister, Maxim Sokolov.

His aim will be to help Danish companies get the best possible conditions for doing business in Russia.

Russia has long been critical of Denmark’s position regarding the building-up of NATO troops in the Baltic region. On February 1, the Russian ambassador to Denmark, Mikhail Vanin, denounced Denmark’s recent increase in its military budget.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Beyond The Wave: More to Light Festival than meets the eye
Denmark
Warning: toxic dates in circulation
Business
Business News in Brief: Postal service under increasing pressure
National
20-year-old receives 30-day suspended sentence for sharing sex video

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved