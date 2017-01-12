Foreign Ministry demands Russia take responsibility for downed flight

The Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia accept responsibility for the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

Flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine in July 2014, resulting in the deaths of all 298 passengers. It has long been speculated that the source of the missile used was Russian, and in May of this year, the Netherlands and Australia released a joint statement holding Russia liable.

Missile belonged to the Russians

“It is essential that we unequivocally get clear responsibility for the shooting down of MH17. We owe that to the victims and their families,” commented Anders Samuelsen, the foreign minister.

Samuelsen praised the work done by the “professional, impartial and independent” Joint Investigative Team, which concluded that the origins of the missile was the Russian Army.

“The Netherlands and Australia have therefore demanded that Russia admit their responsibility for the missile and co-operate regarding the punishment of those responsible. This is a demand I fully support,” Samuelsen added.