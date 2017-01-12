 Foreign Ministry demands Russia take responsibility for downed flight – The Post

Foreign Ministry demands Russia take responsibility for downed flight

Foreign minister Anders Samuelsen supports call for Russia to take responsibility

Denmark is the latest to call for Russia to accept its role in the downing of flight MH17 (photo: EU2017EE)
June 12th, 2018 12:23 pm| by Oliver Raassina
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia accept responsibility for the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

Flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine in July 2014, resulting in the deaths of all 298 passengers. It has long been speculated that the source of the missile used was Russian, and in May of this year, the Netherlands and Australia released a joint statement holding Russia liable.

Missile belonged to the Russians
“It is essential that we unequivocally get clear responsibility for the shooting down of MH17. We owe that to the victims and their families,” commented Anders Samuelsen, the foreign minister.

Samuelsen praised the work done by the “professional, impartial and independent” Joint Investigative Team, which concluded that the origins of the missile was the Russian Army.

“The Netherlands and Australia have therefore demanded that Russia admit their responsibility for the missile and co-operate regarding the punishment of those responsible. This is a demand I fully support,” Samuelsen added.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Museums Corner: 24 hours in Copenhagen – family adventures around the city
Denmark
Taking tonsils out can lead to serious problems later, Danish study indicates
Denmark
Foreign Ministry demands Russia take responsibility for downed flight
Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Still no hard evidence for the existence of ‘Nessie’

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved