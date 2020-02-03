Foreigners getting more SU benefits in Denmark than ever before

In 2013, the state paid 88 million kroner in SU education benefits to foreign students.

Five years on and that figure has grown to 513 million kroner, according to new figures from the Education Ministry.

The development is due to an EU decision in 2013 that meant students from the EU, Norway and Switzerland have the right to get SU on a par with Danish students.

The only demand is that they work 10-12 hours per week alongside their studies.

READ ALSO: Privileged parlez: Are some secondary languages more secondary than others?

On to plan C

The Thorning-Schmidt-led government at the time moved to insert a ceiling on SU expenses for foreigners at 442 million kroner.

But that ceiling was reached and breached in 2017, prompting the Lars Løkke Rasmussen-led government to limit the number of English-language educations offered in universities.

“The former government implemented a ceiling as part of a solution, but we haven’t seen the effect of that yet,” Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, the education minister, told TV2 News.

“So we must come together and see what other tools and options we have at our disposal.”

A report last year also revealed that Denmark is owed over 600 million kroner by foreign students who have failed to pay off their SU loans.

Students from Germany, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and the UK owed a sizeable proportion of the SU loans.