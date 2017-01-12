Former police chief in hot water over forgotten gun in toilet at Danish Parliament

He had one job! “Bada Bing! I don’t want you coming out of that toilet with just your dick in your hand,” his supervisor told him.
But you know how it is on the john. You play with your phone or check the money in your wallet, and then you put it to the side and forget about it as you pull your fly up.
But in the case of a 63-year-old security guard working at Parliament, a retired police chief no less, it wasn’t his wallet or phone. It was a Heckler & Koch service pistol with 12 live rounds.
Pleading not guilty
Following a complaint to the Independent Police Complaints Authority, the security guard is this week being prosecuted at Copenhagen City Court for gross negligence and carelessness.
The defendant, who faces a fine of 10,000 kroner, has pleaded not guilty to the charge. It is believed his lawyer will question whether the location was a public place.
Former head of city police
On the day in question, 26 February 2016, it was fully 15 minutes until the security guard realised he had left his gun in the first floor toilet, by which time it had been reported to Parliament’s security chief.
The media is taking a particularly keen interest because as a former deputy police inspector he was the head of Copenhagen Police.