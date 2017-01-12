Former Uber drivers handed uber-fines for illegal taxi driving

Four former chauffeurs have been ordered by the Copenhagen City Court to fork out almost 700,000 kroner in fines for illegal taxi driving on behalf of car sharing service Uber in Copenhagen in 2015.

One of the four, who drove over 5,400 Uber trips in 2015, was handed a whopping fine of 486,000 kroner, while the others were given fines to the tune of 110,000 kroner, 60,000 kroner and 40,000 kroner, respectively.