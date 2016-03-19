 Former US ambassador speaks out on Trump’s Greenland debacle – The Post

Former US ambassador speaks out on Trump’s Greenland debacle

Listen to what Rufus Gifford had to say on the latest Global Denmark Podcast

Gifford sat down again with the team from the Global Denmark Podcast
August 24th, 2019 8:13 am| by Claus Offersen

Rufus Gifford, the former US ambassador, thought he was coming to Denmark last week for a relaxing holiday to celebrate his husband Stephen’s birthday and to take part in Copenhagen Pride.

However, President Trump’s abrupt cancellation of his state visit to Denmark sent Danish-American diplomatic relations into crisis mode.

Right place, right time
In between interviews with the BBC and CNN, Rufus sat down with Thomas Mulhern and Ed Ley, the hosts of The Global Denmark Podcast, to discuss his thoughts on Trump’s breach of diplomatic protocol, the state of Danish-American relations, character and mental health in public service, and insights into the upcoming 2020 election.

This conversation was live-streamed on Facebook on August 21 and can be seen here in its entirety. In addition, it is available in podcast from both The Global Denmark Podcast website and via iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher Radio.

Does not mince his words
You do not want to miss this conversation as Gifford does not mince his words and launches a scathing rebuke of Trumpian diplomacy, Trump’s character, what he would do for damage control, and how that impacts Denmark and the rest of the world and much more.

Join the conversation here: https://www.facebook.com/globaldkpodcast/videos/378389322736307?s=672860956&v=e&sfns=mo

