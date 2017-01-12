 Fourteen days in the slammer for Romanian busker – The Post

Fourteen days in the slammer for Romanian busker

Begging or busking – it seems to be a fine line

If you want to play the accordian in Denmark, don’t take your hat off! (photo: geograph/David Hawgood)
September 6th, 2018 3:32 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Shakespeare memorably described music as ‘the food of love’, but Copenhagen Police must have got something stuck in its throat when its officers arrested a 63-year-old Romanian playing his accordion outside a Nyhavn restaurant and charged him under the new begging offences act.

READ ALSO: Beggars can’t be choosers – especially if they are non-Danes

The man was initially acquitted at Copenhagen City Court, but the prosecution appealed and the Østre Landsret high court has now sentenced the Romanian to 14 days imprisonment, reports DR Nyheder.

You must keep your hat on
After playing them a merry tune, the man approached the restaurant guests with his soft hat, and that was enough to trigger a begging charge.

In her summing up, the senior prosecutor, Rikke Jensen, described this as “intrusive behaviour”.

In the initial acquittal the city court relied on a judgment from 1934 in which a man accused of beggary, who was playing the accordion for money in the courtyard of a Copenhagen block of flats, was acquitted.

A pyrrhic victory
The Romanian’s defence lawyer asked the high court rhetorically “should a Danish conservatory-trained girl playing the violin on Strøget also be arrested?”

But the prosecution would not be swayed. The woman and her violin and other street musicians just have a box on the ground in front of them, the prosecutor argued. They are not actively seeking out people and approaching them for money as the Romanian did.

The 63-year-old was not in court to hear the verdict as he is ill with diabetes and high blood pressure back home in Romania. He sent a medical certificate to that effect, but the high court allowed the case to proceed.

Related News



Latest News

National
LTF gang ban: five already charged with contravening it
National
Take away their academic freedom, and Danish universities will suffer – study
National
Fourteen days in the slammer for Romanian busker
News
Fish oil during the last trimester increases children’s weight, claims study

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved