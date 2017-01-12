 Frank the tank! Jensen stays on as Copenhagen mayor – The Post

Frank the tank! Jensen stays on as Copenhagen mayor

Local and Regional election results still pouring in

It was all roses for Frank Jensen tonight (photo: Frank Jensen)
November 21st, 2017 11:00 pm| by Christian W
As the votes continue to trickle in tonight for the Danish local and regional election, it’s still difficult to get a real overview as of yet.

One thing is for sure though. It’s been a good night for Frank Jensen and Socialdemokratiet (S) in Copenhagen.

Jensen, who has been the mayor of the Danish capital since 2010, announced to his constituents tonight that he would continue on as mayor following a meeting with support parties Enhedslisten (EL), Socialistisk Folkeparti (SF) and Radikale (R).

Jensen said that the leaders of all three parties pointed to him to continue on at the helm in Copenhagen.

(S)trong in western suburbs
Elsewhere, there have been some sporadic results that have come through so far, including Socialdemokratiet gaining ground in Glostrup, Brønderslev, Ishøj and Vejen, but faltering badly on Bornholm.

Venstre, meanwhile, performed strongly in Nyborg, Odder, Lemvig, Assens and Mariagerfjord, but struggled in Billund.

More results coming in tomorrow morning.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
