Free measles jabs now available to adults

According to the World Health Organization, Denmark is one of the countries where measles has been more or less totally eradicated and this is largely a result of vaccination campaigns directed at children.

To build on this success, the Sundhedsstyrelsen health authority has announced a new program to offer free MMR vaccinations to adults. This vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella (or German measles).

The offer is also relevant because Danes often travel to countries where these disease are still common – both in and out of Europe.

Helping protect small children

“We are very pleased to be able to offer free MFR vaccinations to adults,” said Bolette Søborg, a senior consultant at the Danish health authority Sundhedsstyrelsen.

“Even though measels is ‘eliminated’ in Denmark, from time to time there will always be the odd case. Often, we’re talking about Danes who have been infected whilst travelling,” continued Søborg.

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected against the disease but you are also helping to protect children who have not been vaccinated because they are too small or too vulnerable. These children risk becoming very ill if they get infected.”

The free vaccinations will be available from 1 April 2018 and are available from GPs or private vaccination clinics.