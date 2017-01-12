Freedoms of religion and speech on the backfoot in Denmark

According to the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR), the freedoms of religion and speech has come under pressure in recent years.

In its annual status report for the human rights situation in Denmark, the DIHR pointed out a number of legislative moves by the government levied against religious minorities – including some made in the wake of the 2016 broadcast of the contentious TV2 documentary ’Moskeerne bag sløret’ (‘Mosques Behind the Veil’)