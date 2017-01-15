Contact us Advertise with us

Freezing temperatures causing dangerous driving conditions in Denmark

Road authority warns commuters of black ice this morning

Black ice is tough to see (photo: Pixabay) Black ice is tough to see (photo: Pixabay)
January 6th, 2017 9:02 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

With temperatures dipping past -13 degrees Celsius, this morning is the coldest this winter. The low temperatures have also made the Danish roads more challenging.

The larger rural roads and motorways have been salted and are ready for the morning traffic, reports the road directorate Vejdirektoratet, but drivers need to be especially aware of ice, particularly black ice, on the roads.

READ MORE: Only 167 days until summer, Denmark … meanwhile cold and snow is on the way



Be extra careful
Vejdirektoratet urged those driving to work this morning to drive extra carefully and leave home a little earlier than usual.

Areas in and around Mors, Thy and Djursland in Jutland have been deemed high-risk areas in terms of black ice.

Black ice is snow that has melted and then frozen again after being pushed together. Normally, ice and snow is white and easy to spot, but black ice is transparent and difficult to see.

It is the responsibility of the municipalities to salt local routes, so Vejdirektoratet doesn’t have an overview of how slick and icy it is on smaller roads.

Related News


Latest News

DK + BEV = A-OK? (photo: Pixabay)
Danish green tech industry could benefit from Bill Gates fund
Early easter on a German island (photo: Twiitter/BE)
Danish ship loses containers full of toys
A Dane is charged with committing fraud in paradise (photo: Letartean)
Dane reportedly arrested for fraud in Costa Rica
ESports going epic (photo: Intel Extreme Masters)
Copenhagen investing big in eSports centre
Stepping up efforts (photo: Stormrådet)
Copenhagen further protecting itself from flooding
Black ice is tough to see (photo: Pixabay)
Freezing temperatures causing dangerous driving conditions in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved