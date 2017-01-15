With temperatures dipping past -13 degrees Celsius, this morning is the coldest this winter. The low temperatures have also made the Danish roads more challenging.

The larger rural roads and motorways have been salted and are ready for the morning traffic, reports the road directorate Vejdirektoratet, but drivers need to be especially aware of ice, particularly black ice, on the roads.

