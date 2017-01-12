 Freezing weather to continue in Denmark this weekend – The Post

Freezing weather to continue in Denmark this weekend

Some snow is expected to fall in the northern parts of the country

Wrap up warm this weekend (photo: iStock)
February 9th, 2017 5:00 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Cold weather conditions with more snow, strong wind and sub-zero temperatures will continue to affect Denmark over the next three days, according to the national meteorologist institute DMI.

After two days of wintry weather that has seen up to 25 cm of snowfall in parts of the country, the weathermen predict fresh snow, but in smaller quantities, may fall in the northern regions as cold winds from Siberia sweep across the Kattegat.



Warmer next week
Temperatures are expected to remain around zero during the days and fall to minus 2-5 degrees Celsius (minus 3-8 degrees on Sunday) during the nights.

However, outside temperatures may feel even lower due to the chill wind factor.

On Monday, it will slowly get warmer as temperatures are predicted to rise above zero again.

 

