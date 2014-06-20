Advertise with us Subscribe with us

Friday prayers held at Denmark’s first female-led mosque

The historic event was attended by more than 60 women

New Islamic academy for female imams will open in Copenhagen this September (photo: iStock) New Islamic academy for female imams will open in Copenhagen this September (photo: iStock)
August 28th, 2016 8:04 pm| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Mariam Mosque in Copenhagen – Denmark and Scandinavia’s first female-led mosque for women only – held its first Friday prayers this week.

The historic event was attended by more than 60 women.

Although the mosque opened already in February, it was not able to hold Friday prayer service, which is an important ritual for Muslims, until now.



READ MORE: Denmark gets its first mosque for women

Special experience
The ceremony was performed by Sherin Khankan and Saliha Marie Fetteh, who are the mosque’s founders and imams.

“It is the first time I have experienced that Muslims and non-Muslims prayed side by side,” Khankan told DR.

“It was a very special experience.”

After the ceremony, 30 women decided to join the community.

However, the mosque needs to have at least 150 members in order to be officially recognised as a religious community in Denmark.

READ MORE: Danish mosque continues to make history

Islamic academy
Mariam Mosque aims to challenge patriarchal structures within religious institutions as well as patriarchal interpretations of the Qur’an, and to confront growing Islamophobia and promote Islamic progressive values.

“We’re going to make a campaign on social media both to ensure we get more members, but also to inform about our new academy,” Khankan told DR.

In September, the mosque launches a new Islamic academy with courses for future female imams.

Mariam Mosque has come under criticism by groups like the Danish Islamic Centre, which has said that female mosques dilute Islam.

Related Posts


Latest News

New Islamic academy for female imams will open in Copenhagen this September (photo: iStock)
Friday prayers held at Denmark’s first female-led mosque
In 1920 over 15,000 of Willumsen's postcards were seized by a police operation cracking down on hardcore porn (photo: Politimuseum.dk)
Bathing facility had a saucy postcard past
Copenhagen Police looking for another car arsonist (photo: iStock)
More cars set ablaze in Copenhagen
Despite the record numbers, some courses are undersubscribed (photo: iStock)
The Valley of Life: Back to school!
all photos: Hasse Ferrold
About Town: Decking Mr Hall’s with boughs of jolly
Every day is Armageddon on Fox News, but you're not the first to be zapped into submission (photo: iStock)
Straight, No Chaser: No way to delay that trouble comin’ every day

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved