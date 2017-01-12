From despair to joy: the howls are not what they seem anymore

We’re going to let you in on a little secret. Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it. Don’t wait for it. Just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.

This month, it really should be a subscription to HBO Nordic, as the media streaming provider has snapped up the rights to broadcast the cult US TV series ‘Twin Peaks’ when it returns for a third season on May 22.