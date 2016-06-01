Full farts ahead: Tivoli wants us all to eat more organic fast food!

Fast food is bad for you – like most guilty pleasures, right? Hungover, we compound our feeble attempt at humanity by opting for the lazy option: a greasy but delicious takeaway to soak up our feelings of inadequacy.

But what if fast food was good for us – would it spoil the feeling that we’re bad people, but oh so happy?

Five-day event’s heavy focus

Starting from tomorrow, the five-day event Organic Days will be seeking to educate visitors to Tivoli about organic, sustainably-produced fast food.

Organised by the themepark in collaboration with agriculture body Landbrug & Fødevarer (L&F), which recently concluded in a study that just 2 percent of Danes think organic fast food is widely accessible, the event also has the backing of Fonden for Økologisk Landbrug.

Different target groups

Organic Days is part of L&F’s ‘Fart på økologien i de hurtige måltider’, which may sound like something many people do after eating their greens, but is in fact a strategy the body launched several years ago to speed up the introduction of organic fast food.

The event will be split according to three target groups – Sep 11: business, Sep 12-13: kids, and Sep 14-15: Tivoli guests – and include seminars, workshops, food demonstrations and family-friendly events, such as a treasure hunt.

No silverfishes here!

According to Tivoli F&B, six out of its 29 sales outlets have Fødevarestyrelsen organic food labels (økologiske spisemærk) – including the rather tempting sounding Fish ‘n’ Chips, whose silver medal confirms that 60-90 percent of its food and beverage are organic.

The L&F study also revealed that 54 percent of Danish consumers perceive organic takeaway food to be of a higher quality and that 51 percent would be willing to pay a little more for an organic takeaway.