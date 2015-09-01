Game of Thrones concert to soothe your Westeros withdrawal symptoms

Next summer will be hard. Yes, we know winter is coming, but ever so slowly, and Westeros withdrawal symptoms will hit us harder than a Dothraki army as we look for a substitute for ‘Game of Thrones’, which is unlikely to be Season 5 of ‘Vikings’.

Fortunately help is at hand, as on June 1, the creator of the series’ immortal theme music (as well as the unforgettably haunting score for the opening credits of Westworld) is performing three concerts at the Royal Arena.

Close your eyes in the company of German-Iranian composer Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra and you’ll be transported to the iconic map of the opening credits in the time it takes Drogon to burn a thousand Lannister soldiers.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 September at 10:00 at livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk and cost 350-660 kroner. Make like a raven!

Furious if you miss out!

Seemingly as popular, but with less cause is the eternal, infernal ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, which is showing no signs of crashing out at present.

Capitalising on its good name is the live stunts show ‘Fast & Furious Live’, which is heading to Copenhagen’s Royal Arena for three shows from June 15-17, some five months after its world premiere at the O2 Arena in London.

The show promises a “mix of extraordinary stunts, special effects and cutting-edge 3D-projection mapping”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 September at 10:00 at livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk and cost 320-470 kroner.

Furiously frenetic Friday

Not to be outdone, a number of music acts have announced visits to Denmark in the near future.

Belle and Sebastian are promoting a new album with a concert at DR Koncerthuset on February 21. Tickets cost 265 kroner and go on sale on Friday 29 September at 10:00 at drkoncerthuset.dk .

Irish rockers The Script are performing at Copenhagen’s TAP1 on March 3. Tickets cost 350 kroner and go on sale at ticketmaster.dk on Friday 29 September.

US heavy metal band Machine Head are heading to Vega on May 1 as according to frontman Robb Flynn it’s “been far too long since we’ve demolished venues in Europe”. Tickets cost 350 kroner and go on sale at livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk on Friday 29 September.

Finally, US DJ duo The Chainsmokers are playing at Royal Arena on March 10. Tickets cost 320-550 kroner and go on sale at livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk on Friday 29 September.