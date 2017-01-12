Gang boss to be extradited, Supreme Court rules

Shuaib Khan, the 32-year-old leader of the Loyal to Familia gang, is to be extradited for a minimum of six years, the Supreme Court ruled today.

In summing up, the court emphasised that through his criminal behaviour over a number of years the defendant had shown a complete lack of will to integrate into Danish society, DR Nyheder reports.

Although he was born here and has lived in Denmark all his life, Khan holds Pakistani citizenship.

A very bad apple indeed

Khan has spent 10 years of his life in prison already, having been convicted of various crimes including the murder of William Lennon Davis in Aalborg in 2007.

The final straw was a conviction for threatening a police officer in connection with a ‘stop and search’ operation in Nørrebro’s Blågårds Plads.

Up until now, in the lower courts Khan’s lawyers had successfully argued that extradition would be in violation of international law – among other things because Khan had no connection to Pakistan.

Pakistan not so alien after all

But the prosecution was able to show the court that during a raid police found a Pakistani identity card in the defendant’s name that was issued on 30 November 2017 and valid until 13 November 2027.

There was also an address given at property owned by Khan’s father and it was established the ID card would allow him to enter the country without a visa, reports Ekstra Bladet.

In light of this, the Supreme Court decided that Khan should be expelled from Denmark for six years.

The Loyal to Familia gang is also subject to a legal ban, and the court will decide in the New Year whether this should be rescinded or made permanent.