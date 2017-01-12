 Gang shooting claims another life in Copenhagen – The Post

Gang shooting claims another life in Copenhagen

Police looking for witnesses for latest Mjølnerparken violence

The bullets were flying near Tagensvej last night (photo: Pixabay)
November 1st, 2017 8:33 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The police may have significantly stepped up their presence in Nørrebro due to the ongoing gang conflict in the area, but another fatal shooting took place in the embattled Mjølnerparken neighbourhood last night.

Three men connected to the gang environment, all aged 28-32, were shot in Mjølnerparken last night. One was killed, one seriously injured, and the other slightly injured.

READ MORE: Police unveil new off-road motorcycles in battle with gangs

Burning car link
The shooting occurred near Tagensvej in the outer area of Nørrebro, and TV2 reported that there were two bullet holes in the entrance of the A&O Hostel – which is located adjacent to Mjølnerparken.

An eyewitness told CPH POST that at least 15 police vehicles attended the scene and that local roads were blocked off.

Later on Tuesday night a car was found in Lyngby that had been set alight. Police believe it may have been used in connection with the shooting.

The City Police have called for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious cars or people in the area around the time of the shooting, which took place at about 19:15.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Gang shooting claims another life in Copenhagen
National
More EU citizens eligible to vote in upcoming local elections – but will they?
National
Camilla most likely to become pregnant next year
Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Ishøj Municipality the crime capital of Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved