Gang shooting claims another life in Copenhagen

The police may have significantly stepped up their presence in Nørrebro due to the ongoing gang conflict in the area, but another fatal shooting took place in the embattled Mjølnerparken neighbourhood last night.

Three men connected to the gang environment, all aged 28-32, were shot in Mjølnerparken last night. One was killed, one seriously injured, and the other slightly injured.

Burning car link

The shooting occurred near Tagensvej in the outer area of Nørrebro, and TV2 reported that there were two bullet holes in the entrance of the A&O Hostel – which is located adjacent to Mjølnerparken.

An eyewitness told CPH POST that at least 15 police vehicles attended the scene and that local roads were blocked off.

Later on Tuesday night a car was found in Lyngby that had been set alight. Police believe it may have been used in connection with the shooting.

The City Police have called for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious cars or people in the area around the time of the shooting, which took place at about 19:15.