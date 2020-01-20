Gay men finally able to donate blood in Denmark

Homosexual men haven’t been able to donate blood in Denmark since 1988 due to fears over spreading the AIDS virus.

But from March, gay and bisexual men can again donate blood, providing they haven’t had sex with another man during the previous four months.

“Incorporating blood donations among MSM (Men who have sex with men) is a positive initiative,” said the health minister, Magnus Heunicke.

“The four-month quarantine period will make Denmark one of the most progressive countries in the world.”

About time!

The law will first come into effect in March as the blood banks require time to implement the new change.

The blood banks and the AIDS Foundation have praised the move.

“It’s about time this happens. It’s great to modernise legislation that has remained stuck in an archaic reality for many years,” AIDS Foundation head Andreas Gylling Æbelø told DR Nyheder.