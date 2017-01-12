 Georgian asylum-seeker numbers quadruple as fears of organised crime grows – The Post

Georgian asylum-seeker numbers quadruple as fears of organised crime grows

Germany and Sweden have dealt with similar concerns by threatening visa restrictions

Like Turkey, it’s a European country located in Asia (photo: Ssolbergj & creator of source map)
October 30th, 2018 1:27 pm| by Maneesh Venkatesh
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The number of refugees looking for asylum from Georgia has quadrupled this year, jumping up from 75 in 2017 to 303 applicants so far in 2018.

The figures place Georgia only behind Syria and Eritrea in terms of the number of applications made this year.

Onlookers attribute the surge to a deal struck by the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, who promised monetary assistance to the ongoing Georgian reform processes.

Criminals among them
However, there is a concern that Georgian nationals are responsible for a high number of shop thefts and other crimes, according to a recent Rigspolitiet report.

According to the Danish police, the crimes are perpetrated by organised groups, not individuals, and the claims are echoed by Germany and Sweden, which have also seen a huge increase in Georgian applicants.

Earlier this year, both countries’ governments warned Georgia to fix the issue or risk losing travel visa privileges. Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili noted the complaints and promised to look into the matter, and since then the asylum rate has fallen in both Germany and Sweden.

 



Latest News

Culture
Irish ambassador recalls The Troubles two decades after helping to end them
International
Democracy and freedom of movement on the agenda at 70th Nordic Council
Activities
Ballet Review: Ghosts of the modern age lurking to troll you
International
Danish politicians accuse Trump of ‘fake news’ over US report

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved