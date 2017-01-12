German family sues Danish state over bridge-throwing fatality

The family of Nelli Gosmann, the German woman who was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by a rock thrown off a motorway bridge in Funen last August, has decided to sue the Danish state for compensation.
According to the family’s Danish lawyer, Jan Hollmén Olesen, a compensation claim is in the works to cover the death of 33-year-old Gosmann and the severe damages sustained by her husband Andreas, who remained in a coma for weeks after the incident.
Their five-year-old son Alexander escaped the tragedy with minor injuries.
“A claim is on the way. It was a crime that was committed in Denmark, so they are justified compensation, whether they are Danish or foreign citizens,” said Olesen, according to DR Nyheder.
Investigation ongoing
According to Olesen, it could take upwards of a year before a claim figure is accurately evaluated, but it could run into millions.
The police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but underlined that the investigation was ongoing.
“We need a decisive lead to reach the next step,” Per Laursen, a deputy police inspector with Funen Police, said according to DR Nyheder.