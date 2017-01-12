 German family sues Danish state over bridge-throwing fatality – The Post

German family sues Danish state over bridge-throwing fatality

Compensation could run into millions

Tragedy in Funen (photo: iStock)
February 21st, 2017 9:50 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The family of Nelli Gosmann, the German woman who was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by a rock thrown off a motorway bridge in Funen last August, has decided to sue the Danish state for compensation.

According to the family’s Danish lawyer, Jan Hollmén Olesen, a compensation claim is in the works to cover the death of 33-year-old Gosmann and the severe damages sustained by her husband Andreas, who remained in a coma for weeks after the incident.



Their five-year-old son Alexander escaped the tragedy with minor injuries.

“A claim is on the way. It was a crime that was committed in Denmark, so they are justified compensation, whether they are Danish or foreign citizens,” said Olesen, according to DR Nyheder.

READ MORE: Woman killed by rock thrown off motorway bridge

Investigation ongoing
According to Olesen, it could take upwards of a year before a claim figure is accurately evaluated, but it could run into millions.

The police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but underlined that the investigation was ongoing.

“We need a decisive lead to reach the next step,” Per Laursen, a deputy police inspector with Funen Police, said according to DR Nyheder.

Related News


Latest News

National
German family sues Danish state over bridge-throwing fatality
Culture
Jutland hotel plagued by seagulls
National
One in ten Danes pestered by lousy mobile service
News
See Malmö and die?

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved