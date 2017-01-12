German family sues Danish state over bridge-throwing fatality

The family of Nelli Gosmann, the German woman who was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by a rock thrown off a motorway bridge in Funen last August, has decided to sue the Danish state for compensation.

According to the family’s Danish lawyer, Jan Hollmén Olesen, a compensation claim is in the works to cover the death of 33-year-old Gosmann and the severe damages sustained by her husband Andreas, who remained in a coma for weeks after the incident.