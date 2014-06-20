Contact us Advertise with us

Get a free goodie bag at pop-up event for female professionals

Three online companies will present their sharing-based services and sell unique jewelry and clothing at the event

Kalobiotik, Joli Cph and Tiny Rebels will present the sharing concepts behind their online services (photo: iStock) Kalobiotik, Joli Cph and Tiny Rebels will present the sharing concepts behind their online services (photo: iStock)
September 14th, 2016 4:49 pm| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Three Danish online shops with a focus on making the lives of women easier, and more beautiful and fun have teamed up for a special three-day pop-up event in the Copenhagen district of Vesterbro.

From September 16-18, the female-driven companies Joli Cph, Tiny Rebels and Kalobiotik will showcase and sell their products at Vesterbro Showroom (VESS) and give away 50 goodie-bags to the first lucky guests.

Each day the program includes different types of refreshments such as bubbly and organic juices on Friday, vegan ice-cream on Saturday, and tea, coffee and American pies on Sunday.



Joli Cph rents out and sells one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces from upcoming as well as well-known designers, while Tiny Rebels offer a subscription service for organic baby clothing, and Kalobiotik runs a shared-access fashion service for female professionals.

For more information about the program, check the official Facebook event page.

Related Posts


Latest News

Kalobiotik, Joli Cph and Tiny Rebels will present the sharing concepts behind their online services (photo: iStock)
Get a free goodie bag at pop-up event for female professionals
Trying to white-wash your image on Facebook does not pay off (photo: iStock)
Danish woman loses disability benefits over Facebook photos
You can never go wrong with a rosette, Eddie (photo: Joe Sheffer)
Marathon man packing his make-up for mirth fest in Copenhagen
Copenhagen Municipality plans to spend 1.6 billion kroner on kids in 2017 (photo: iStock)
Copenhagen presents budget plan for 2017
We have Stephanie's promise that this show won't stink (photo: YouTube)
Improvisation has a new home in Copenhagen
Most of the world's ships that are out of operation are being dismantled on the beaches of India and Bangladesh (photo: Naquib Hossain)
Denmark signs international convention for environmentally-sound recycling of old ships

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved