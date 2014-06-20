Three Danish online shops with a focus on making the lives of women easier, and more beautiful and fun have teamed up for a special three-day pop-up event in the Copenhagen district of Vesterbro.

From September 16-18, the female-driven companies Joli Cph, Tiny Rebels and Kalobiotik will showcase and sell their products at Vesterbro Showroom (VESS) and give away 50 goodie-bags to the first lucky guests.

Each day the program includes different types of refreshments such as bubbly and organic juices on Friday, vegan ice-cream on Saturday, and tea, coffee and American pies on Sunday.