Why does the weather always turn to crap when the weekend gets here?

That must be a question that many people living in Denmark ask themselves. Not sure about the answer, but it’s going to happen again this weekend.

A low-pressure system will be moving in across Denmark tonight, and then another will come in from the British Isles on Sunday. The result will be lots of rain, and temperatures are expected to dip to around 19 or 20 over the weekend.