Why does the weather always turn to crap when the weekend gets here?
That must be a question that many people living in Denmark ask themselves. Not sure about the answer, but it’s going to happen again this weekend.
A low-pressure system will be moving in across Denmark tonight, and then another will come in from the British Isles on Sunday. The result will be lots of rain, and temperatures are expected to dip to around 19 or 20 over the weekend.
Monday is expected to be similar, if slightly warmer, before the sun returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rising to around 23.
Cloudy and dry
Overall, it’s been an average Danish summer, according to the national weather forecaster, DMI.
“A short surmising of the 2016 summer is that it has been less sunny, a bit drier and normal from a temperature standpoint when compared to the 2006-2015 period,” said DMI’s senior climatologist, John Cappelen.
“We had a heatwave at the start of June and at the end of July and August. But we’ve also seen quite a lot of rain in all three summer months.”