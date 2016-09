A gigantic block of ice measuring more than 95 square kilometres has broken away from a glacier in northeast Greenland.

Danish weather service DMI reported that its 14 weather stations in Greenland are measuring recordbreaking warmth in 2016. The ice floe that has busted loose is one consequence of the record high temperatures.

“The hot temperatures are one reason that the floe broke off,” Jason Box, a research professor at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told Jyllands-Posten.