 Giving new arrivals to Copenhagen a spring in their step – The Post

Giving new arrivals to Copenhagen a spring in their step

International House Copenhagen’s welcome reception choosing cupcakes over pancakes

The deputy mayor will be there again (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
March 2nd, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
International House Copenhagen is once again welcoming newly-arrived internationals to attend an informative afternoon about the many possibilities open to them in the Danish capital. Join them and a number of different organisations on March 7 at 17:00.

Also in attendance at ‘Welcome Reception Spring’ will be the city’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure, Carl Christian Ebbesen, who will deliver a speech to officially welcome everyone in attendance in Copenhagen.



Lots of organisations and choice
A great number of companies, organisations and venues will be in attendance to let you know about what they have to offer.

Meet representatives of the Miljøpunkt Indre By, Nørrebro Bibliotek, DIT:KBH Huset, Dansekapellet, Copenhagen Career and Host Program, Pladsanvisning i København Kommune, Verdens Kultur Center, Kultur og Indræt Christianshavn, Ørestad Bibliotek, FabLab Copenhagen and, last but not least, CPH POST

And fun too
Come prepared to ask representatives questions about the city’s culture and leisure facilities – for example, how to make full use of libraries.

Furthermore, International House Copenhagen is providing boardgames, face painting for the younger ones and cupcakes – so being your friends or family and have a nice afternoon!

But don’t forget to sign up! 

Welcome Reception Spring


March 7, 17:00-19:00; International House Copenhagen, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph V; free adm, but registration is necessary; ihcph.kk.dk/event/welcome-reception-0


