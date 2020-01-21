Glory be! ‘Parasite’ to be screened with English subtitles for a week from this Thursday

Glor-or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or-ria!

Many of us in the international community in Denmark have spent the last month cursing our lazy, mainly British, Irish, Australian and American behinds for not mastering the language of our hosts.

No, it’s got nothing to do with missing out on the nuances of the queen’s new year speech or being able to correctly pronounce “Rødgrød med fløde” whilst searching for it at the local supermarket.

Calling all cultured monoglots!

On December 25, the South Korean film ‘Parasite’ – a strong contender to become the first ever non-English movie to win Best Film at the Oscars, which reviewers are falling over one another to praise from the rooftops – came out at the cinemas, but only with Danish subtitles.

Since then, cultured monoglots (Edit: now that’s an oxymoron!) have been scouring the internet in the hope that Cinemateket, or one of the legion of small independent cinemas, might screen the film.

But the best CPH POST could come up with was a cinema across the Øresund Bridge in Lund – until today!

Sixteen screenings

Gloria Biograf, which is located at Rådhuspladsen 59 in the centre of Copenhagen, has this morning confirmed it will be showing Parasite with English subtitles from Thursday 23 January until Wednesday 29 January.

There will be two screenings on weekdays (16:30 and 21:15) and an extra performance at 11:45 on Saturday and Sunday. With 96/100 on Metacritic, this is clearly the film of the year.

Book your tickets here!