 Glory be! 'Parasite' to be screened with English subtitles for a week from this Thursday - The Post

Glory be! ‘Parasite’ to be screened with English subtitles for a week from this Thursday

South Korean classic, a strong contender for next month’s Oscars, is being shown at Gloria Biograf

Psssss … two tickets for 175 kroner at Gloria Bio!
January 21st, 2020 4:02 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Glor-or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or-ria!

Many of us in the international community in Denmark have spent the last month cursing our lazy, mainly British, Irish, Australian and American behinds for not mastering the language of our hosts.

No, it’s got nothing to do with missing out on the nuances of the queen’s new year speech or being able to correctly pronounce “Rødgrød med fløde” whilst searching for it at the local supermarket.

It’s got everything to do with Glor-or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or, Or-or-or-or-or-ria!

Calling all cultured monoglots!
On December 25, the South Korean film ‘Parasite’ – a strong contender to become the first ever non-English movie to win Best Film at the Oscars, which reviewers are falling over one another to praise from the rooftops – came out at the cinemas, but only with Danish subtitles.

Since then, cultured monoglots (Edit: now that’s an oxymoron!) have been scouring the internet in the hope that Cinemateket, or one of the legion of small independent cinemas, might screen the film.

But the best CPH POST could come up with was a cinema across the Øresund Bridge in Lund – until today!

Sixteen screenings
Gloria Biograf, which is located at Rådhuspladsen 59 in the centre of Copenhagen, has this morning confirmed it will be showing Parasite with English subtitles from Thursday 23 January until Wednesday 29 January.

There will be two screenings on weekdays (16:30 and 21:15) and an extra performance at 11:45 on Saturday and Sunday. With 96/100 on Metacritic, this is clearly the film of the year.

Book your tickets here!

Related News



Latest News

News
Shock in the suburbs! Brøndby fans fear Red Bull takeover
Activities
Culture Round-Up: Pay what you decide, but there’s no control over what you might feel
Activities
Glory be! ‘Parasite’ to be screened with English subtitles for a week from this Thursday
News
Sports Round-Up: Wozniacki opens final campaign in style

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved