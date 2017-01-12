Go-ahead given to Denmark’s biggest land wind turbine park

The municipal authorities in Aalborg and Vesthimmerland have given their approval to a new wind turbine park to be sited at Nørrekær Enge by the Limfjord in the northwest of Jutland.

The park will house 36 wind turbines up to 150 metres in height that will be erected by the energy company Vattenfall. There are already 13 turbines in the area.

Towards a greener future

Hans Henriksen, a local councillor from the town and country planning committee in Aalborg Municipality, expressed his satisfaction with the decision.

“There’s been a high degree of involvement by local people in the decision, and the project sets new standards for local ownership and interaction with the community,” he said.