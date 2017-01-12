Goodbye darkness, my old friend

After many long, dark nights, we have finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel.

From early May until early August, light from the Sun will always be visible, even when it has slipped below the horizon.

It’s a little bit like a nightwatchman when you’re in the middle of a heist. You can’t directly see him, but the light from his torch alerts you to his presence.

This phenomenon is known as ‘White Nights’. It has already started in Skagen, the northernmost part of Denmark, and over the rest of the week it will start occurring all over the country.

The skies will then remain lit up until early August.

Three types of twilight

For those wondering, there are three types of twilight – as opposed to the movie franchise, which was entirely shite.

Astronomical Twilight occurs when the centre of the sun is 18 degrees below the horizon. Its glare is visible, but not much else. For the time being, this will be the norm.

‘Nautical Twilight’ occurs when the centre of the sun is less than 12 degrees below the horizon. In a rural environment, you can clearly see the ground in front of you, but not so much the horizon ahead.

‘Civil Twilight’ occurs when the centre of the sun is less than 6 degrees below the horizon. Everything is clearly visible. Not only can you hit your gold shot, you can see where the ball lands.

At large in Copenhagen

‘White Nights’ began in Skagen on April 28, and last night it made its first appearance in Copenhagen.

So that’s your cue to get some blackout blinds, or even an eye patch – it’s about to get really bright.