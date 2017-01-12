 Goodbye darkness, my old friend – The Post

Goodbye darkness, my old friend

No more pitch-black skies as the ‘White Nights’ have begun in Denmark

Waiting for the sunset … until August (photo: pxhere.com)
May 6th, 2019 3:30 pm| by Lauren Beauchamp

After many long, dark nights, we have finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel.

From early May until early August, light from the Sun will always be visible, even when it has slipped below the horizon.

It’s a little bit like a nightwatchman when you’re in the middle of a heist. You can’t directly see him, but the light from his torch alerts you to his presence.

This phenomenon is known as ‘White Nights’. It has already started in Skagen, the northernmost part of Denmark, and over the rest of the week it will start occurring all over the country.

The skies will then remain lit up until early August.

Three types of twilight
For those wondering, there are three types of twilight – as opposed to the movie franchise, which was entirely shite.

Astronomical Twilight occurs when the centre of the sun is 18 degrees below the horizon. Its glare is visible, but not much else. For the time being, this will be the norm.

‘Nautical Twilight’ occurs when the centre of the sun is less than 12 degrees below the horizon. In a rural environment, you can clearly see the ground in front of you, but not so much the horizon ahead.

‘Civil Twilight’ occurs when the centre of the sun is less than 6 degrees below the horizon. Everything is clearly visible. Not only can you hit your gold shot, you can see where the ball lands.

At large in Copenhagen
‘White Nights’ began in Skagen on April 28, and last night it made its first appearance in Copenhagen.

So that’s your cue to get some blackout blinds, or even an eye patch – it’s about to get really bright.

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish police gearing up to modern age through increased use of apps
Activities
May Performance: Tosca, Turandot and Tricky Dicky
National
Goodbye darkness, my old friend
International
Missing billions a headache for Danish tax authority

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved