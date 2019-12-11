Google reveals top searches in Denmark for 2019

Internet search engine Google has unveiled the topics that saw the biggest increase in searches in Denmark for 2019 compared to 2018, and it’s no surprise that the new school portal Aula finished top of the pile.

Rasmus Paludan, the contentious head of anti-Islam party Stram Kurs, who gained headlines in the build-up to the 2019 General Election last summer, came in second.

Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, who tragically lost three children in the Sri Lanka terror bombings earlier in the year, came third.

Rasmus, Justin and Donald

The top 10 was completed by the EU election results, ‘Beverly Hills 902010’ actor Luke Perry, journalist Ole Stephensen, reality star Fie Laursen, DJ and artist Master Fatman, Notre Dame and the Kandidattest who-should-I-vote-for test for the General Election. Perry, Stephensen and Master Fatman all died in 2019.

And because the end of this year will also see an end to the decade, Google also revealed the most googled persons of the decade.

The most googled Dane is singer Rasmus Seebach and the most googled foreigner is pop star Justin Bieber, followed by Donald Trump.