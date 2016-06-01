Google Street View to test Copenhagen pollution

Copenhagen Municipality revealed today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google for the purpose of measuring air pollution in the Danish capital.

By using air quality measuring equipment mounted on Google Street View cars, the city will be able to accurately measure pollution levels throughout the city.

“The environment, people and quality of life are a top priority in Copenhagen’s development, and by co-operating with one of the world’s strongest tech firms, we are working on new methods to measure the city’s air quality,” said Ninna Hedeager, the city’s deputy mayor for technical and environmental issues.

“This will bring Copenhagen to the fore in the struggle to secure the best possible air quality and give citizens information that will allow them to cycle down the least polluted routes.”

Better overview

Currently, air pollution in Copenhagen is measured only in three areas, but the partnership will measure air quality on a street by street basis and help provide a better overview of air pollution in each neighbourhood.

Google already has ample experience in air quality measurements from US cities, but the partnership with Copenhagen is the tech giant’s first air quality foray into Europe.

The co-operation is part of Copenhagen’s strategy aimed at improved air quality measurement in the city – which also includes possible models involving banning diesel cars in the city.